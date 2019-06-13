Howard hits walk-off single in 11th, Sacramento beats Omaha 5-4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Howard hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning, as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-4 on Thursday.

Aramis Garcia scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The River Cats tied the game 4-4 when Zach Green scored on a groundout in the eighth.

Sacramento starter Yoanys Quiala went six innings, allowing three runs and nine hits while striking out five. Tyler Rogers (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Richard Lovelady (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Green reached base three times in the win. Mike Gerber homered and singled.

Jecksson Flores homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Storm Chasers.