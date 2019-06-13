Angels’ Ohtani first Japanese player to hit for cycle

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, celebrates with first base coach Jesus Feliciano after his single off Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Wood, completing the cycle during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 13, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP Photo

Shohei Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Thursday night after a delay caused by a power outage.

Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the first inning and completed the feat with a single in the seventh. He is the eighth Angels player to hit for the cycle and the first since Mike Trout on May 21, 2013.

Albert Pujols also homered for the Angels, becoming the sixth player ever with 200 home runs in each league. He hit 445 in 11 seasons with St. Louis and has 200 in eight years with the Angels, including 12 this season.

He led off the third with a double and tripled in the fifth before Pujols' home run. A two-out single in the seventh completed the cycle in just four plate appearances, and fans at Tropicana Field gave him a standing ovation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The game was held up 36 minutes by a power delay in the fourth with the Angels leading 3-0.

Yarbrough (5-3) gave up five runs and five hits (all for extra bases) in six innings, striking out four.

Angels starter Tyler Skaggs (5-6) pitched five innings, giving up three runs and seven hits while striking out five in the Angels' third straight win.

Cam Bedrosian pitched the ninth for his first save.

BRAVES 6, PIRATES 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Donaldson drove in the tiebreaking run in Atlanta's five-run fifth inning to win his rematch with Joe Musgrove (4-7), and the Braves completed a four-game sweep.

The Braves have won seven straight to pass Philadelphia for the NL East lead. The Phillies and Braves open a three-game series on Friday night.

Julio Teheran (5-4) allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings. He has allowed no more than one earned run in his last eight starts.

Luke Jackson gave up Starling Marte's run-scoring single in the ninth before recovering for his 10th save in 15 chances.

CARDINALS 4, METS 4, 8 1/2 INNINGS, SUSPENDED

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between St. Louis and New York was suspended because of rain moments after Harrison Bader hit an RBI double with two outs in the top of the ninth inning that made it 4-all.

Play will resume Friday at 6:10 p.m. beginning in the bottom of the ninth. That will be followed by the regularly scheduled game between the teams.

St. Louis scored twice in the ninth off closer Edwin Diaz to tie it, capping a bizarre sequence that saw umpires reverse their call and order the tarp off the field right after it had been rolled out.

Rain was falling hard when New York took the field for the ninth with a 4-2 lead, and umps ordered the field covered. As the tarp got spread, rookie first baseman Pete Alonso and several other Mets pleaded their case to play on.

After the umps and both managers met in the middle of the diamond, the call was overturned — no review of the weather map needed. The grounds crew finished working on the field and action resumed after a nine-minute wait.

RED SOX 7, RANGERS 6

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer in the seventh inning, Boston's fifth long ball of the game, and the Red Sox rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Texas.

Five players homered for Boston, which outlasted Texas to earn a split of the four-game series. The finale lasted 4 hours, 6 minutes.

All seven runs for Boston came on homers. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a three-run shot in the second and the Red Sox also got solo homers from J.D. Martinez, Michael Chavis and Rafael Devers.

Bogaerts was the last to go deep for Boston, driving a pitch from Peter Fairbanks (0-1) out to left and completing a wild comeback for the Red Sox, who lost the first two games of the series.

Brandon Workman (4-1) got the win with a scoreless seventh despite walking two as Red Sox pitchers struggled with their command throughout the long night.

DIAMONDACKS 5, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Zack Greinke took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Arizona beat Washington.

Alex Avila and Jarrod Dyson homered for Arizona, which has won seven of eight.

Greinke (8-2) pitched 7 1/3 innings, leaving after a 63-minute rain delay. The right-hander struck out three without a walk. He had faced the minimum when Trea Turner led off the seventh with a grounder between first and second. First baseman Christian Walker made a diving stop but was unable to get off a throw against the speedy Turner, who legged out an infield single.

Washington starter Erick Fedde (1-1) allowed five runs and six hits over six innings.

ROYALS 7, TIGERS 3

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nicky Lopez hit his first major league homer in the stadium where he played college ball, Homer Bailey (5-6) allowed two hits in six shutout innings and Kansas City beat Detroit in the first big league regular season game played in Nebraska.

The game at TD Ameritrade Park coincided with the buildup to the College World Series, which begins Saturday. All eight CWS teams were among the sellout crowd of 25,454 and participated in a pregame ceremony with the major league teams.

Lopez played at Creighton University, whose campus is six blocks away, and hit just one home run in 75 games at TD Ameritrade from 2014-16. The rookie infielder returned to Omaha 8 for 61 in his previous 15 games and sat out Wednesday's game in Kansas City before going 2 for 4.

Matthew Boyd (5-5), who pitched for Oregon State in the 2013 CWS and threw a four-hit shutout against Indiana, lasted four innings in his shortest outing in six starts.

WHITE SOX 5, YANKEES 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Leury García hit a tiebreaking solo homer off Adam Ottavino (2-2) in the seventh inning, and Chicago rallied to beat New York.

Tim Anderson also connected in Chicago's fourth win in five games, and four relievers combined for 3 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. Batting in the top two slots in the lineup, García and Anderson combined for four hits and five RBIs.

Evan Marshall (2-0) got three outs for the win, and Aaron Bummer worked the ninth for his first career save after regular closer Alex Colomé threw a season-high 39 pitches during Tuesday's 7-5 victory over Washington. Marshall hasn't allowed an earned run in 16 appearances this year.

Brett Gardner homered for the Yankees, who dropped to 4-7 in June. Clint Frazier finished with three hits.

TWINS 10, MARINERS 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered and had three RBIs, utility infielder Ehire Adrianza's hustle keyed a six-run sixth for Minnesota.

Cruz homered in the third and added a two-run single in the sixth when Adrianza helped key the rally. Max Kepler led off with a walk, and Adrianza singled Kepler to third. Mariners right-hander Brandon Brennan (2-6), on in relief, threw wildly past first trying to pick off Adrianza.

Kepler scored and Adrianza took second on the throwing error. Adrianza advanced on Brennan's wild pitch and scored on a ground ball by Jason Castro with the infield in, sliding headfirst to beat second baseman Dee Gordon's throw. Cruz and Kepler each drove in two runs with singles later in the inning.

Ryan Harper (2-0) was the beneficiary of the Twins' rally.

BLUE JAYS 12, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered to ignite a seven-run sixth inning, Cavan Biggio went deep twice and Toronto had 17 hits while beating Baltimore.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen had three hits and two RBIs apiece for the Blue Jays.

Gurriel started the onslaught with a drive to center off Gabriel Ynoa (0-3), and Freddy Galvis and Jansen added two-run singles before Guerrero and Justin Smoak capped the Blue Jays' biggest inning of the year with RBI singles.

Marcus Stroman (4-8) was the beneficiary of the offensive display after receiving only 26 runs of support in his previous 14 starts. The right-hander allowed two runs, one earned, and seven hits over six innings.