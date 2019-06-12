Martinez’s triple leads Dayton to 5-2 win over West Michigan

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Juan Martinez hit a three-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 5-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday.

The triple by Martinez scored Michael Siani, Miles Gordon, and Jay Schuyler and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the fourth, Dayton took the lead on a solo home run by Brian Rey and an RBI single by Bren Spillane. West Michigan answered in the sixth inning when Vinny Esposito scored on an error and Wenceel Perez scored on a double play.

Carlos Machorro (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Yaya Chentouf (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Dayton remains undefeated (5-0) against West Michigan this season.