King, Martinez lead Down East to 4-1 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- John King tossed a three-hit complete game and Julio Pablo Martinez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, as the Down East Wood Ducks topped the Potomac Nationals 4-1 on Wednesday.

King (1-0) allowed one run while striking out four and walking one to pick up the win.

Down East took the lead in the first when it scored four runs, including a two-run home run by Martinez.

Following the big inning, the Nationals cut into the deficit in the second inning when Omar Meregildo hit an RBI single, scoring Alex Dunlap.

Malvin Pena (4-4) went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked three.