Bahr leads Down East to 1-0 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Jason Bahr allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Down East Wood Ducks over the Potomac Nationals in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Bahr (6-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the first inning. After leading off the inning with a triple, Eric Jenkins scored on an out.

Andrew Lee (2-4) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

The Nationals were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Wood Ducks' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.