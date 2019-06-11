Sports
Butto, Moreno lift Columbia over Asheville 8-1
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Hansel Moreno had three hits and scored three runs, and Jose Butto allowed just two hits over five innings as the Columbia Fireflies beat the Asheville Tourists 8-1 on Tuesday.
Butto (2-7) allowed one run while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.
Up 3-0 in the second, Columbia added to its lead when Mark Vientos hit a two-run single.
The Fireflies later added single runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings to finish off the blowout.
Alfredo Garcia (1-6) went six innings, allowing seven runs and nine hits while striking out seven in the South Atlantic League game.
Comments