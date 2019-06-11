Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

Chicago Cubs (37-28, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (34-31, second in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Rockies: Peter Lambert (1-0, 1.29 ERA, .71 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Chicago and Colorado are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Rockies are 19-12 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the league. David Dahl leads the team with a mark of .329.

The Cubs are 13-17 on the road. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .336, good for second in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with a mark of .391. The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Scott Oberg earned his fourth victory and Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Steve Cishek registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 35 extra base hits and is batting .326. Daniel Murphy is 12-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Rizzo leads the Cubs with 47 RBIs and is batting .284. Kyle Schwarber is 12-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cubs: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (left abdominal strain), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Dunn: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).