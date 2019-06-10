Nationals to take on White Sox on the road

Washington Nationals (30-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-33, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Washington will square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday.

The White Sox are 17-14 in home games. The Chicago pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Lucas Giolito leads them with a mark of 10.7.

The Nationals are 15-20 on the road. The Washington pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.66. Max Scherzer leads the team with a 2.83 earned run average. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yoan Moncada leads the White Sox with 73 hits and has 39 RBIs. Jose Abreu is 9-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .638. Howie Kendrick is 10-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).