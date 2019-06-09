Higashioka has 4 RBI, leads Scranton/WB to 14-3 win over Syracuse

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Kyle Higashioka drove in four runs, while Brad Miller and Logan Morrison drove in three apiece as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 14-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Higashioka homered and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple. Miller homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Scranton/WB batted around in the first inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs, including a three-run home run by Morrison.

The RailRiders later added runs in four additional innings to put the game away.

Scranton/WB left-hander Daniel Camarena (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Casey Coleman (1-7) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and two hits while only recording a single out.

The RailRiders swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-5. Scranton/WB improved to 10-3 against Syracuse this season.