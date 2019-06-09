Theroux, Deichmann lead Midland to 13-3 win over Frisco

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Collin Theroux hit a two-run single in the third inning, and Greg Deichmann had two hits and scored two runs as the Midland RockHounds topped the Frisco RoughRiders 13-3 on Sunday. With the victory, the RockHounds swept the four-game series.

The single by Theroux capped a three-run inning and gave the RockHounds a 5-3 lead after Nate Mondou hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The RockHounds punctuated the blowout with three runs in the fourth and five in the seventh. In the fourth, Dairon Blanco hit a three-run home run, while Mikey White hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Midland right-hander James Naile (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Richelson Pena (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 11 hits over 3 1/3 innings.