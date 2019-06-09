Garcia, Castillo lift Tampa over Florida 5-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Dermis Garcia homered and doubled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Tampa Tarpons defeated the Florida Fire Frogs 5-0 on Sunday. The Tarpons swept the three-game series with the win.

Diego Castillo doubled and singled with two RBIs for Tampa.

In the bottom of the first, Tampa took the lead on a home run by Garcia that scored Estevan Florial. The Tarpons then added two runs in the fourth and a run in the eighth. In the fourth, Castillo and Wendell Rijo both drove in a run, while Castillo hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Tampa starter Frank German (3-3) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Hayden Deal (3-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing two runs and one hit over one inning.

The Fire Frogs were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Tarpons' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

With the win, Tampa improved to 8-1 against Florida this season.