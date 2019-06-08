Cottam, Brannen lift Greenville over West Virginia 8-2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Kole Cottam doubled twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Greenville Drive defeated the West Virginia Power 8-2 on Saturday.

Cole Brannen singled three times, also stealing two bases for Greenville.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, West Virginia tied it up when Nick Rodriguez hit an RBI single, driving in Charlie McConnell.

Leading 3-2, the Drive added to their lead in the fifth inning when Tyler Esplin hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Cottam.

Greenville right-hander Chris Machamer (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Josias De Los Santos (0-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over four innings.