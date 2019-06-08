Sanchez, Vitriago and De Los Santos shut out DSL Tigers2, DSL Royals2 wins 5-0

, (AP) -- Carlos Sanchez, Daniel Vitriago and Kelvin De Los Santos combined for a shutout as the DSL Royals2 topped the DSL Tigers2 5-0 on Saturday.

K. De Los Santos (1-1) went 2 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out two to pick up the win. Jose Ramirez (0-2) allowed three runs and got one out in the Dominican Summer League game.

All five runs came in the seventh inning, including a two-run single by Jaswel De Los Santos.

The DSL Tigers2 were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the DSL Royals2's staff also registered their first shutout of the year.