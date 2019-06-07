Sports
Armenteros’ homer leads Stockton to 9-3 win over San Jose
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Lazaro Armenteros hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 9-3 win over the San Jose Giants on Friday.
The home run by Armenteros scored Jameson Hannah and Alfonso Rivas to give the Ports a 3-0 lead.
The Giants cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Courtney Hawkins hit a solo home run.
The Ports later added two runs in the sixth, three in the seventh, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.
Will Gilbert (2-0) got the win in relief while San Jose starter Jose Marte (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.
Hawkins hit two solo homers for the Giants.
