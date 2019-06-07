France’s double leads El Paso to 6-2 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Ty France hit a bases-clearing double in the second inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 6-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday.

The double by France gave the Chihuahuas a 5-0 lead and capped a five-run inning for El Paso. Earlier in the inning, Michael Gettys hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Webster Rivas.

The Chihuahuas tacked on another run in the third when Rivas hit a solo home run.

Rivas homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for El Paso.

El Paso left-hander Dillon Overton (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Arnaldo Hernandez (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings.