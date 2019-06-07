Peterson’s sac fly leads Toledo to 3-1 win over Indianapolis

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Dustin Peterson drove in Daniel Pinero with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 3-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Friday.

The sacrifice fly by Peterson, part of a two-run inning, gave the Mud Hens a 2-1 lead before Kody Eaves hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Toledo broke a scoreless tie on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Robson that scored Peterson. Indianapolis answered in the next half-inning when Kevin Kramer hit an RBI single, bringing home Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Eduardo Jimenez (1-1) got the win in relief while Dovydas Neverauskas (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Despite the loss, Indianapolis is 6-1 against Toledo this season.