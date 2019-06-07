Steele, Cole carry Lexington to 7-2 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Eric Cole had three hits and two RBI, and Evan Steele allowed just two hits over five innings as the Lexington Legends defeated the Rome Braves 7-2 on Friday.

Steele (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

Lexington took the lead in the first when Freddy Fermin hit a sacrifice fly and Cole hit a two-run single.

The Legends later added three runs in the second and one in the seventh. In the second, Rubendy Jaquez scored when a runner was thrown out, while Fermin hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Trey Riley (2-7) went four innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

Logan Brown doubled and singled twice for the Braves.