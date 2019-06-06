Querecuto hits walk-off single, Reno beats Nashville 11-10

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Juniel Querecuto hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Reno Aces beat the Nashville Sounds 11-10 on Thursday. With the victory, the Aces swept the three-game series.

Wyatt Mathisen scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a ground out by Cody Decker and then went to third on a single by Querecuto.

The Sounds tied the game 10-10 in the top of the seventh when Adam Moore hit an RBI single, bringing home Tyler Pill.

Reliever Jimmie Sherfy (1-1) went one scoreless inning, striking out one to pick up the win. Jett Bandy (0-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Nashville got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Moore homered and singled, driving home three runs.