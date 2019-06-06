Fry’s sacrifice fly leads Wisconsin over Kane County in 12 innings

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- David Fry hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 5-4 win over the Kane County Cougars on Thursday.

Jesus Lujano scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Chad McClanahan.

The Timber Rattlers had four relievers combine to throw 8 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Chad Whitmer (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kai-Wei Lin (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Wisconsin improved to 4-2 against Kane County this season.