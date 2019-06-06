Cambage has 15 points, 7 rebounds to lead Las Vegas

Liz Cambage had 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists in her first start for Las Vegas and the Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 92-69 on Thursday night.

Las Vegas scored the first 10 points of the game, held a 19-2 lead, and it was 25-13 at the end of the first quarter after holding Atlanta to 5-of-15 shooting. The Aces led 49-25 at halftime, paced by A'ja Wilson's 11 points, and Dearica Hamby's steal and fast-break layup made it 81-51 early in the fourth quarter.

Hamby finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, Kayla McBride added 13 points, Wilson scored 11 and Kelsey Plum had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Las Vegas (2-2). Rookie Jackie Young had a game-high eight assists.

Brittney Sykes led Atlanta (1-3) with 15 points and Elizabeth Williams reached 800 career rebounds. Tiffany Hayes was held to seven points on 3-of-14 shooting. Atlanta, which swept the three-game series last season, has dropped three in a row for the first time since the 2017 season.