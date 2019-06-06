Sports
Cortes’ homer leads St. Lucie to 5-4 win over Tampa
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Carlos Cortes hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 5-4 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday.
The home run by Cortes scored Brandon Nimmo and was the game's last scoring play.
In the bottom of the third, St. Lucie scored on a single by Jeremy Vasquez that brought home Yoel Romero. In the following at-bat, Jacob Zanon hit a two-run triple to give the Mets a 3-0 lead. Tampa answered in the sixth inning when it scored four runs, including a two-run home run by Welfrin Mateo.
Darwin Ramos (1-1) got the win in relief while Hobie Harris (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
With the win, St. Lucie improved to 7-1 against Tampa this season.
Comments