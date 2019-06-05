Pérez’s homer caps comeback as Induans beat Twins 9-7

Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez hits a solo home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Blake Parker during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Cleveland. AP Photo

Roberto Pérez hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to drive in the go-ahead run and the Cleveland Indians used seven relief pitchers after announcing scheduled starter Carlos Carrasco will be sidelined indefinitely because of a recently diagnosed blood condition and rallied to defeat the Minnesota Twins 9-7 on Wednesday night.

Carrasco had been feeling lethargic for weeks and was placed on the 10-day injured list. The Indians gave no specifics on Carrasco's disorder, but said they expect him to return at some point this season.

Jordan Luplow's two-run homer in the seventh off Blake Parker (0-2) tied the game for Cleveland, which came back from a 5-1 deficit. Pérez homered two batters later.

Francisco Lindor homered in the eighth — his third in two games. Luplow had an RBI double in the sixth while José Ramirez, mired in a season-long slump, drove in three runs.

The Indians, knowing they would need a deep bullpen to get through the game, began the night with 10 relievers. Nick Wittgren (3-0) allowed a run in the seventh while Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 18 chances.

Tyler Clippard making his 10th major league start in his 712th career appearance, allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings. Tyler Olson, Nick Goody, A.J. Cole and Adam Cimber also pitched for Cleveland.

The Indians trail the Twins by 9 1/2 games in the AL Central after taking the first two games in this series.

The game was delayed for 1 hour, 43 minutes in the seventh. Heavy rain fell after the tarp was put on the field, leaving standing water on the outfield warning track.

Minnesota leads the majors with 114 home runs and displayed its power again. Byron Buxton homered off Olson to cap a four-run second — a blast that landed about a half-dozen rows from the top of the bleachers in left-center and traveled an estimated 454 feet.

Nelson Cruz, who returned Tuesday after missing 19 games with a wrist injury, homered in the third. Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer in the fifth and Polanco added an RBI single in the seventh.

Carrasco is the third pitcher who opened the season in Cleveland rotation's to go on the IL, joining Corey Kluber (broken right arm) and Mike Clevinger (strained back muscle).

Twins starter Martín Pérez lasted 4 2/3 innings and was charged with five runs — two earned.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: Clevinger is scheduled to pitch four or five innings on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP José Berríos (7-2, 3.71 ERA) held Cleveland to two hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings on Opening Day at Target Field in a 2-0 win.

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (4-5, 3.76 ERA) got the loss Friday against the Chicago White Sox after his teammates committed four errors, leading to four unearned runs.