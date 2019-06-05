Sports
Mejia, Arteaga lift Omaha over Albuquerque 5-1
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Erick Mejia homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Omaha Storm Chasers topped the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-1 on Wednesday.
Humberto Arteaga doubled and singled with two runs for Omaha.
Omaha started the scoring in the first inning when Mejia hit a two-run home run.
After Omaha added two runs in the sixth, the Isotopes cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Brian Mundell scored on a groundout.
The Storm Chasers tacked on another run in the seventh when Nick Dini hit a solo home run.
Omaha right-hander Scott Blewett (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tim Melville (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over seven innings.
