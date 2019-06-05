Sports

Texas C Prince to transfer after missing season with injury

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

Texas center Sedona Prince, one of the nation's top recruits, says she is transferring after sitting out last season with a leg injury.

The 6-foot-7 Prince was a high school all-American and key player in a Texas 2017 recruiting class that was ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation. But she broke her leg while playing for the under-18 U.S. national team at the Women's Americas Championship in Mexico City and never played for the Longhorns.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, Prince said she was leaving Texas "due to medical reasons." A school spokesman confirmed Prince had placed her name in the NCAA transfer database but declined further comment.

Texas was 23-10 last season and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

