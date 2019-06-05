Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (31-28, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (33-26, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Cubs: Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.02 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to Wrigley Field to face the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs are 20-10 in home games. Chicago has hit 98 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with 16, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

The Rockies are 13-16 in road games. Colorado ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .263 batting average, Nolan Arenado leads the team with an average of .339. The Cubs won the last meeting 6-3. Kyle Hendricks earned his sixth victory and Javier Baez went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Jeff Hoffman took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 34 extra base hits and is batting .309. David Bote is 9-for-24 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Arenado leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and is batting .339. Chris Iannetta is 6-for-17 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rockies: 8-2, .306 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Rockies Injuries: Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: day-to-day (finger), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (oblique), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Charlie Blackmon: 10-day IL (calf).