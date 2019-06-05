Quantrill expected to start for San Diego against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (34-27, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (31-30, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Both Philadelphia and San Diego are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Padres are 16-17 in home games. San Diego has hit 92 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Franmil Reyes leads the club with 19, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Phillies are 14-16 on the road. Philadelphia is slugging .415 as a unit. Jay Bruce leads the team with a slugging percentage of .576. The Phillies won the last meeting 9-6. Jerad Eickhoff secured his third victory and Bruce went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs for Philadelphia. Chris Paddack registered his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyes leads the Padres with 19 home runs and is batting .251. Eric Hosmer is 13-for-42 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bruce leads the Phillies with 16 home runs and has 34 RBIs. Bryce Harper has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Phillies: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Zach Eflin: 10-day IL (back), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (torn acl).