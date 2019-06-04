Perdomo’s triple leads Kane County to 12-2 win over Wisconsin

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Geraldo Perdomo hit a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 12-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday.

The triple by Perdomo started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Keshawn Lynch and Eduardo Diaz hit RBI singles.

The Cougars later added a run in the fifth and three in the sixth to put the game away.

Andy Toelken (4-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Wisconsin starter Adam Hill (5-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Korry Howell doubled and singled for the Timber Rattlers.