Downs’ sac fly leads Portland to 5-2 win over Richmond

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Jerry Downs drove in Tate Matheny with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 5-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday.

Matheny scored on the play to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the eighth when Matheny hit a two-run single.

Kevin Lenik (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Richmond starter Conner Menez (3-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.