Encarnacion’s double leads DSL Mets1 to 2-1 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Bradly Encarnacion hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning to give the DSL Mets1 a 2-1 win over the DSL Twins on Tuesday.

Carlos Dominguez scored on the play after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, stole second and then went to third on a double by Encarnacion.

The double by Encarnacion scored Dominguez to give the DSL Mets1 a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second, DSL Mets1 grabbed the lead on a single by Encarnacion that scored Dominguez. DSL Twins answered in the fourth inning when Jeury Lopez hit an RBI double, scoring Rhodery Diaz.

Starter Joshua Cornielly (1-0) got the win while Rafael Feliz (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.