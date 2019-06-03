Franklin gets 4 hits, 3 RBIs, Michigan advances in NCAAs

Jesse Franklin had four hits and three RBIs in Monday's championship game to help Michigan beat Creighton 17-6 in the Corvallis regional.

No. 3 seed Michigan wasn't about to squander a 12-run lead. Less than 24 hours after allowing seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to No. 2 seed Creighton in an 11-7 loss that forced a deciding game, the Wolverines' offensive prowess was decisive with 13 hits.

Michigan (44-19) advanced to a best-of-three super regional series with a berth in the College World Series on the line.

The Wolverines overcame a 4-1 early deficit with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. They erupted for four runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh to take a commanding 17-5 lead.

Michigan scored 40 runs and swatted eight homers in its four regional games. Jimmy Kerr, who had four homers and nine RBIs in the regional, was named the most outstanding player of the regional.

The Bluejays (41-13) were led by Jack Strunc, who was 3 for 4 with two homers and three RBIs. Playing a fifth game in four days, the Big East champions utilized eight pitchers.