Parmelee, Long lift Tulsa over Springfield 5-1

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Chris Parmelee homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Springfield Cardinals 5-1 on Monday.

Nolan Long doubled and singled for Tulsa.

Tulsa started the scoring in the first inning when Parmelee hit a two-run home run.

The Drillers later added a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, DJ Peters hit an RBI single, while Gavin Lux and Cody Thomas both drove in a run in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Long (3-0) got the win in relief while Springfield starter Roel Ramirez (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Tulsa improved to 9-4 against Springfield this season.