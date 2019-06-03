Back-to-back homers by Grisham, Gatewood fuel Biloxi win

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Trent Grisham and Jake Gatewood connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning to help lead the Biloxi Shuckers to a 3-0 victory over Mississippi Braves on Monday.

Grisham hit a two-run shot before Gatewood hit a solo shot that gave the Shuckers a 3-0 lead.

Joantgel Segovia doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.

Biloxi starter Johan Belisario (5-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tucker Davidson (2-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings.

The Braves were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Shuckers' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.