Wade’s double leads Scranton/WB to 9-2 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Tyler Wade hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 9-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Monday.

The double by Wade came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the RailRiders a 6-2 lead. Later in the inning, Mike Ford hit a two-run home run.

Scranton/WB right-hander Raynel Espinal (2-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Andrew Sopko (0-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 7-3 against Buffalo this season.