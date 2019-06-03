Bowlan, Eaton spur Lexington to 7-2 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Nathan Eaton hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Jonathan Bowlan allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Lexington Legends defeated the Greenville Drive 7-2 on Monday.

Bowlan (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run.

Lexington got on the board first in the third inning when Reed Rohlman hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Freddy Fermin.

After Lexington added a run in the fifth when Eaton scored on a wild pitch, the Drive cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Grant Williams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Tyler Esplin.

Chris Machamer (1-2) went five innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked four.