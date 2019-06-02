Angels visit the Mariners in division matchup

Los Angeles Angels (28-30, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (25-36, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Seattle and Los Angeles will play on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are 13-16 against AL West opponents. Seattle has hit 105 home runs this season, second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 15, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Angels are 11-17 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .333 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .446. The Angels won the last meeting 6-3. Cam Bedrosian earned his second victory and Trout went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Brandon Brennan registered his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 15 home runs and is slugging .558. Jay Bruce is 9-for-23 with four doubles, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Trout leads the Angels with 28 extra base hits and is batting .294. Kole Calhoun is 12-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .240 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Angels: 6-4, .282 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 60-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 60-day IL (groin), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 7-day IL (concussion).