Colorado tries for series sweep of Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (21-37, fourth in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-27, second in the AL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-5, 3.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-4, 5.81 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado can secure a series sweep over Toronto with a win.

The Rockies are 17-12 in home games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the team with an average of .338.

The Blue Jays are 11-19 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .220 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Freddy Galvis leads the team with a mark of .257. The Rockies won the last meeting 4-2. Jon Gray earned his fifth victory and Daniel Murphy went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Colorado. Marcus Stroman registered his seventh loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 15 home runs and is slugging .556. Arenado is 18-for-39 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 53 hits and has 23 RBIs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 8-2, .327 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Blue Jays: 1-9, .219 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Rockies Injuries: Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: day-to-day (finger), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (oblique), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Charlie Blackmon: 10-day IL (calf).

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (finger), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 10-day IL (arm), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).