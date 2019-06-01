Szczur’s homer leads Reno to 11-6 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Matt Szczur hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Reno Aces to an 11-6 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday.

The home run by Szczur scored Cody Decker and Wyatt Mathisen to give the Aces a 3-2 lead.

With the score tied 3-3 in the third, the Aces took the lead for good when Yasmany Tomas hit an RBI double, scoring Domingo Leyba.

Reno starter Matt Koch (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ryan Castellani (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and five hits over three innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pat Valaika homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Isotopes.