Augusta beats Columbia 8-6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Anyesber Sivira and Ismael Munguia scored on an error in the fourth inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to an 8-6 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Friday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the GreenJackets a 6-4 lead before Diego Rincones hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The GreenJackets tacked on another run in the fifth when Nico Giarratano scored on a wild pitch.

Columbia saw its comeback attempt come up short after Wagner Lagrange hit an RBI double in the seventh inning and Shervyen Newton scored on a groundout in the eighth to cut the Augusta lead to 8-6.

Sandro Cabrera (2-0) got the win in relief while Columbia starter Colin Holderman (3-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Hansel Moreno homered and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Fireflies. Chase Chambers doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.