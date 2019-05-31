Sports
Murray, Large lift Dunedin over Clearwater 3-1
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Cullen Large had three hits and scored two runs, and Joey Murray allowed just two hits over six innings as the Dunedin Blue Jays topped the Clearwater Threshers 3-1 on Friday.
Murray (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two while allowing one run.
Dunedin started the scoring in the first inning when Logan Warmoth scored on a single and Large scored on an error.
The Threshers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jake Scheiner hit a solo home run.
The Blue Jays tacked on another run in the seventh when Alejandro Kirk hit an RBI double, driving in Large.
Ethan Evanko (2-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and eight hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Florida State League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.
