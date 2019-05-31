Neymar says knee pains just a scare

Brazil's Neymar attends training at the Granja Comary training center ahead the Copa America tournament in Teresopolis, Brazil, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. AP Photo

Neymar believes his left knee problem picked up in Copa America preparations was just a scare.

He says he is in good shape for the tournament which begins in two weeks.

The Brazil striker sat out two training session outside Rio de Janeiro to rest the knee. In a quick interview with TV Globo on Friday, he calmed fans who worried about his fitness.

Neymar limped out of Brazil's first full training on Tuesday.

He has played only four matches for Paris Saint-Germain since his return in April from a right-foot injury.

Brazil's soccer confederation would not confirm whether he will take part in training on Friday.