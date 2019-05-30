Cuthbert leads Omaha over San Antonio 3-2

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Cheslor Cuthbert doubled and singled as the Omaha Storm Chasers beat the San Antonio Missions 3-2 on Thursday. The Missions saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fifth, Omaha took the lead when Cuthbert and Bubba Starling hit RBI doubles.

The Missions cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Cory Spangenberg scored on an error.

Omaha right-hander Scott Blewett (3-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Zack Brown (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.