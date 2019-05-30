Davis leads West Virginia to 8-3 win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- J.R. Davis hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the West Virginia Power defeated the Asheville Tourists 8-3 on Thursday.

West Virginia went up 3-0 in the third after Davis hit a two-run home run.

After West Virginia added a run in the fourth on a double by Joseph Rosa, the Tourists cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Willie MacIver scored on a wild pitch.

West Virginia right-hander Clay Chandler (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Shelby Lackey (1-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over five innings.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 6-2 against Asheville this season.