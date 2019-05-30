Sports
Chinea’s single leads Springfield to 5-1 win over Tulsa
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Chris Chinea hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 5-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.
The single by Chinea, part of a three-run inning, gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead before Dylan Carlson hit a two-run single later in the inning.
The Cardinals later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Kramer Robertson got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Alberto Triunfel scored on a forceout to secure the victory.
Kodi Whitley (1-2) got the win in relief while Tulsa starter Victor Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.
Chris Parmelee homered and doubled for the Drillers.
Despite the loss, Tulsa is 8-3 against Springfield this season.
