Spalletti leaves Inter, Conte expected to replace him

Inter Milan says coach Luciano Spalletti has left the club, with Antonio Conte expected to replace him in the next few days.

The Serie A club says Spalletti "is no longer head coach of the first team" and then thanked him "for his work and the results achieved together."

Spalletti joined Inter from Roma in 2017 and led the team to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League but he has failed to win any silverware with the club.

Conte has been out of a job since June 2018 when he was fired from Chelsea.