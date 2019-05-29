Anderson, Martini lead Las Vegas to 7-1 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Nick Martini had four hits, and Tanner Anderson allowed just one run over six innings as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Sacramento River Cats 7-1 on Wednesday.

Anderson (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing six hits.

Las Vegas started the scoring in the first inning when Jorge Mateo hit a two-run home run.

The Aviators later added four runs in the second and one in the ninth. In the second, Dustin Fowler hit a three-run home run, while Franklin Barreto hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Carlos Navas (0-4) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

For the River Cats, Austin Slater doubled and singled.

With the win, Las Vegas remains undefeated (7-0) against Sacramento this season.