Angels benefit from rare error by Olson to beat A’s 12-7

Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson, top, makes a throwing error that scored Los Angeles Angels' Cesar Puello during the eleventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 29, 2019. AP Photo

Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson made a rare throwing error in the 11th inning to allow the go-ahead run to score and the Los Angeles Angels beat Oakland 12-7 on Wednesday to send the Athletics to their second straight loss after a 10-game winning streak.

Mike Trout was rested a day after fouling a ball off the top of his right foot.

César Puello had three hits, including his first career home run, and drove in four runs. He also scored on Olson's error that was his first in 75 games.

Puello was hit by a pitch from Lou Trivino (2-1) leading off the 11th and moved to second on a wild pitch. After Brian Goodwin walked, Luis Rengifo attempted to sacrifice both runners over. Olson attempted to field the bunt barehanded and bobbled the ball briefly before his throw to first sailed wide and into foul territory near the Angels bullpen.

Tommy LaStella singled three times and Jared Walsh had two hits and an RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani singled, walked twice and scored once.

Olson, Mark Canha and Marcus Semien homered for Oakland.

Noé Ramírez (2-0) retired six batters to win.

The Angels came through in extra innings after a running gaffe by Kole Calhoun in the ninth. Calhoun was hit by a pitch leading off the ninth. After Puello struck out, Goodwin hit a slow infield grounder. A's third baseman Matt Chapman fielded the ball and tried to throw the ball to second baseman Jurickson Profar but shortstop Semien intercepted the throw short of the bag. When Calhoun came off the base and deked as if he was going for third, Semien tagged him for the out. Rengifo followed with a drive into the gap in right-center to score Goodwin. Walsh then singled in Rengifo.

All-Star closer Blake Treinen gave up two runs in the ninth while Trivino lost for the first time in 26 games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: Trout could probably use a mental break as well. The two-time AL MVP is hitless in his last seven at-bats and is hitting .139 (5 for 36) with two home runs and three RBIs over his past eight games. . JC Ramírez will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Inland Empire on Thursday.

Athletics: Khris Davis (left hip/side) has been hitting light toss. . LHP Sean Manaea threw 40 pitches during a bullpen session before the game.

UP NEXT

Angels: Los Angeles will use an opener Thursday's game in Seattle. RHP Felix Pena (2-1, 3.22 ERA) is expected to follow the opener.

Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers (4-3, 5.00) pitches against Houston on Friday. Fiers has eight wins in 16 career starts at the Coliseum. All four of his wins this season have come at home.