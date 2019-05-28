Kirk, Warmoth lead the way for Dunedin

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Alejandro Kirk doubled twice and singled, driving home four runs as the Dunedin Blue Jays topped the Tampa Tarpons 10-5 on Tuesday.

Logan Warmoth doubled and singled with two runs for Dunedin.

Trailing 1-0, the Blue Jays took the lead for good with three runs in the first inning. Ryan Noda hit a two-run home run en route to the two-run lead.

The Blue Jays later added two runs in the third and fourth innings and three in the sixth to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dunedin right-hander Maximo Castillo (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Frank German (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

For the Tarpons, Oswaldo Cabrera doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Dunedin improved to 3-1 against Tampa this season.