Vosler’s single leads El Paso over Fresno in 9 innings

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Jason Vosler hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to lead the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 3-2 win over the Fresno Grizzlies in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Michael Gettys scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

The Chihuahuas scored one run in the eighth before Fresno answered in the bottom of the inning when Collin Cowgill scored on a sacrifice to tie the game 2-2.

El Paso starter Dillon Overton went six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking one. Sammy Solis (1-1) got the win in relief while Henderson Alvarez (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.