Escarra, Miller lead Frederick to 5-2 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- J.C. Escarra hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Sean Miller doubled twice as the Frederick Keys defeated the Potomac Nationals 5-2 on Sunday.

The home run by Escarra scored Cole Billingsley and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the fifth, Potomac scored on a single by Nick Banks that brought home Osvaldo Abreu. In the following at-bat, Cole Freeman hit an RBI single, scoring Armond Upshaw to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead. Frederick answered in the next half-inning when it put up three runs, including a single by Yeltsin Gudino that scored Trevor Craport.

Frederick right-hander Brenan Hanifee (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kyle Johnston (5-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings.

Frederick improved to 4-2 against Potomac this season.