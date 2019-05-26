Padres take on Blue Jays, look to continue 5-game win streak

San Diego Padres (28-24, second in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (20-32, fourth in the NL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (4-2, 1.93 ERA, .76 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (2-6, 2.81 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Blue Jays are 9-18 in home games. The Toronto offense has compiled a .216 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Freddy Galvis leads the team with an average of .273.

The Padres are 14-10 on the road. San Diego has hit 79 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Franmil Reyes leads the club with 15, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Smoak leads the Blue Jays with nine home runs and is batting .222. Rowdy Tellez is 8-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Reyes leads the Padres with 15 home runs and is batting .253. Renfroe is 9-for-29 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .198 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Padres: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (right elbow impingement), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (right wrist soreness), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).